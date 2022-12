(WSYR-TV) — It’s crunch time for holiday shopping, and the Brewerton Ace Hardware is here to help with their holiday promotion “12 Sales of Christmas.”

The “12 Sales of Christmas” promotion started this past Monday, Dec. 12. You can find discounted items by visiting Brewerton Ace Hardware on social media or visiting them in person at their store. Their Facebook page can be found here.

You can find out more from Brewerton Ace Hardware by visiting them online at AceHardware.com.