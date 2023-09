(WSYR-TV) — Since 1898, St. Joseph’s College of Nursing has been teaching students to care for the sick and injured. It was founded by the Sisters of St. Francis.

More than 4,000 men and women have graduated from the college since then. Nancy Poole, Associate Dean of St. Joseph’s College of Nursing along with Madison Thomas, a nursing student talked about the history and impact the college has had.

The 125th anniversary celebration is October 6-8. Learn all about it here.