16th Annual Shamrock Run Goes Online

The Tippery Hill Shamrock Run signals that spring is not too far away but now in its 16th year, the run is happening wherever you are amid the pandemic.

The Shamrock Run will be a virtual event happening through March 1-17th. Registration is $20 per person and participants can run a 4-mile course of your choice wherever. When you sign up you will receive a commemorative Shamrock Run mask.

For more information and to sign up you can visit TippHillRun.com.