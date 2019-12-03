17,000 shoes and counting; Ralph Rotella hoping to set record, again







Ralph Rotella continues his annual shoe drive for the eighth year in a row at his Discount Shoe Repair, hoping to break another record. In 2018, Rotella fixed up 17,000 pairs of donated shoes that he gives to the Rescue Mission to help those in need in central New York.

It started when Rotella saw a man with tattered, old shoes. Rotella knew the man couldn’t afford them, but repaired his shoes for free anyway. After the encounter, Rotella made it his mission to make sure every person had at least one good pair of shoes.

“I don’t mind it, because it’s for a good cause,” says Rotella.

Every year the number of donations increase. Rotella says he is close to collecting 18,000 pairs of shoes this year.

If you would like to donate your old gently used shoes do so by December 17th because the Rescue Mission is coming to pick up all of the donated shoes on December 18th. Rotella is in need most of children’s shoes.

You can make drop off your shoes at his Discount Shoe Repair store located at 114 East Washington Street, Syracuse. For more information, call 315-472-0976.






