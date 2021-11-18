17th Annual SU Charity Sports Auction

Syracuse University’s Sports Management Club is hosting their 17th annual auction where the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation has been chosen as this year’s Beneficiary.

Some of the featured auction items include vacation trips, alcohol packages, and sports items signed by Coach Boeheim. Juli Boeheim says she and Coach Boeheim are blessed to be on the delivery side and are looking forward to this year’s event. She mentions, “We’ve given out six-million dollars to over 300 different organizations.”

This year’s auction will be a hybrid event. In-person item bidding will take place at the backcourt of the Carrier Dome during the Syracuse Men’s Basketball game against Colgate on Saturday, November 20th. The auction will stay open and continue online through Saturday, November 27 at SUCharitySportsAuction.com.

To register, text ‘SPMAuction’ to 76278.