1911 Established Releases PRIDE Cider in Support of LGBTQ Community

Beak & Skiff, a family owned apple orchard based in LaFayette known for its small-batch ciders, has launched a new PRIDE cider in support of LGBTQ Pride Month. The glitter-infused hard cider is made with edible glitter that creates a swirling shimmer and gives back too.

The PRIDE Hard Cider is a part of the Beak & Skiff 1911 line of alcoholic beverages, with some of the proceeds from every purchase donated to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project. The NY based organization promotes free gender expression and works to improve equal access to quality social, health, and legal services.

Co-owner and Chief Marketing Officer Marianne Brennan says that the Pride Hard Cider is the first of their “Sapling Series” at Beak and Skiff and 1911 Established products. They are focused on giving back to local and undeserved communities and hope to continue the tradition on an annual basis.

Beak & Skiff PRIDE Hard Cider is available to buy online and at select Wegmans.

To learn more visit 1911Established.com.