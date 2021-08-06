19th Annual Macedonian Ethnic Festival Happening In Syracuse

The 19th Annual Macedonian Ethnic Festival kicks off on Friday August 6 and runs through the weekend presented by the St. George Macedonian Orthodox Church.

The festival highlights Macedonian cuisine, wine, music and traditions within the Central New York community. Parking and admission is free. There will be outdoor seating for those attending, and people are encouraged to explore church tours as well as food and wine tastings.

The festival takes place at the St. George Macedonian Orthodox Church located on 5083 Onondaga Road in Syracuse Friday August 6th through Sunday August 8th. To learn more and to see the full menu, visit StGeorgeMOC.com.