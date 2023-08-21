(WSYR-TV) — Emily Estey was a long time columnist whose “Along the Post Road” appeared in the Syracuse Post Standard for years. Writing apparently runs in the family, because her son Stub promoted his book oxcart gold rush Monday on Bridge Street, and the book has a fascinating story behind it.

The Estey-family found a 19th century diary found in the attic of Stub’s childhood home in Pompey Center NY, and remained in the family’s home library for nearly 80 years until Stub published it in a book called OXCART GOLD RUSH.

There will be a book-signing for OXCART GOLD RUSH to be held at the Cazenovia Public Library at 1pm on Friday, August 25.