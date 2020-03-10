2020 Gael of The Year Honored For His Work To Feed The Homeless

John Tumino left his family’s Italian Restaurant in 2011 to take on a different challenge to help fight homelessness in Central New York Community. He created ‘In My Father’s Kitchen’ and his work to help the cause right here at home has educated so many on the importance of feeding the homeless and how food can make all the difference to someone who needs it most.

Tumino is the 2020 Gael of the Year for the St. Patrick’s Parade and will walk the route on Saturday, at 12pm in Downtown Syracuse.

To learn more about John Tumino’s work, visit InMyFathersKitchen.org.