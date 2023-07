(WSYR-TV) — When it comes to street art, there aren’t many more talented than Tommy Lincoln from Stay Fresh Design.The 2023 version of the Stay Fresh Chalk Jam hits the 200 Block of Montgomery Street at the end of this month.

Stay Fresh is a design studio located in Syracuse, specializing in interactive and graphic design, branding, illustration and more.

The Chalk Jam will be from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. on July 29 in Downtown Syracuse. Learn more at stayfresh.design.