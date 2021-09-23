2021 Big Empty Bowls Fundraiser Benefiting Interreligious Food Consortium

The Interreligious Food Consortium (IFC), Clayscapes Pottery, and Syracuse University are teaming up again to fight hunger in Central New York through their “Big Empty Bowls” fundraiser.

The event will take place Friday, September 24th at the SU Nancy Cantor Warehouse in Armory Square. From 11 am –2 pm attendees can choose from over 1600 hand-crafted ceramic bowls for a $20 donation. IFC Director Kate Artessa says due to the pandemic, they will not be serving soup during the event

Last year the community helped raise more than $25,000 at the last “Empty Bowls” event. All the money raised is donated to the IFC, which supports more than 70 food pantries in Onondaga County.

Syracuse University Art student Katie Stone says, about 20-30 students and professors have been working on a collection of pottery. Stone mentions, “it’s really a huge collective coming together in the community.”

