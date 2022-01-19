2022 CNY STEM Scholarship Program now accepting applications

Local companies are stepping up big time to help high school seniors.

The 2022 CNY STEM Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for high school seniors preparing to study STEM majors in college. Founded in 2013, this year they are offering 14 different scholarships from 8 participating STEM companies and over $100,000 in funding. SRC is an original scholarship supporter, and they are offering three opportunities again in 2022.

They are hosting a virtual seminar to learn more about the CNY STEM Scholarship Program on Wednesday, January 19th at 5:30 pm. To learn more about this event you can visit CNYSTEM.com.