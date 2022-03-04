Celebrate, inspire and connect, that’s the idea behind the 2022 CNY Women’s Summit.

The event is the first of its kind in over two years! It is happening on International Women’s Day featuring a networking event along with a panel discussion. Women from around the area can come to connect with others, share experiences, ideas, and support the local entrepreneurs.

The 2022 CNY Women’s Summit takes place on March, 8th at the Oncenter Convention Center. Doors open at 5 pm and will feature networking followed by an hour-long panel discussion. Free wine and beer will be available at 5 until the panel discussion begins at 7. Liquor will be available for cash purchase.

Tickets are $10 each and proceeds go to Syracuse’s local Vera House. For more information, you can click here.