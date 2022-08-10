(WSYR-TV) — Success in business is the dream of countless entrepreneurs. Luckily, there’s an event happening here in Syracuse that hopes to level the playing field and help small business owners reach their goals.

The Dream Summit is bringing leading voices of color to town this month for National Black Business Month.

This is the second annual Dream Summit. The purpose is to further, highlight, and praise the mission of DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) and the businesses in our community that align with it.

Featured Dream Summit speakers include Soledad O’Brien, Jamele Hill, and local legend Dorsey Levens. These folks will talk about their experiences growing up and starting their careers in marginalized communities and the challenges they’ve had to overcome. Through these conversations, these speakers will inspire and educate our community here in Central New York.

This is an event for everyone. All of us are impacted by the conditions of poverty and inequity in our communities, and this Summit will demonstrate both where we are and where we can go.

This is a non-profit event, but the net proceeds will also be donated to the YMCA of CNY. This is going to be a growing, annual event, bringing back those who have left Syracuse and those enriching our community today.

The Dream Summit is happening August 27 and 28 at The Oncenter. For more information, visit MyDreamSummit.com.