(WSYR-TV) — For 106 years the Girl Scouts have been selling cookies to the masses. Every year, 220 million cookies are sold nationwide, and last year, 1.4 million packages were sold by the Girl Scouts of New York Penn Pathways. Today Jaime Alvarus, the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications of the Girl Scouts, joined us to tell us about their offers this year.

The 2023 cookie lineup includes the following flavors, each $5 per package:

Samoas® – crisp, coated with caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, striped with dark chocolate

Tagalongs® – crispy, layered with peanut butter, covered with chocolate

Do-si-dos® – crunchy oatmeal sandwich with creamy peanut butter filling

Lemon-Ups® – lemon with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs, "I am a go-getter," etc.

Thin Mints® – crisp wafer covered in chocolate, vegan, #1 selling nationwide

Toffee-tastic® – gluten-free, rich buttery, crunchy toffee bits

Trefoils® – traditional shortbread, oldest variety still produced

Girl Scout S'mores® – crunchy graham sandwich, creamy chocolate, marshmallow filling

Adventurefuls™ – brownie-inspired, caramel-flavored crème, hint of sea salt

Raspberry Rally™ – NEW! – first cookie offered online only, SOLD OUT nationwide, "sister" to Thin Mints, dipped in chocolate with pink center

The cookie program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.

Don’t like cookies but still want to support local GSNYPENN Girl Scouts? You can purchase cookies to be donated through an annual council service project. Each year, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways partner with community organizations and donate cookies for their use. The 2023 recipients are the Food Bank of Central New York and Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Cookies are donated at the end of the season.

Find local booths April 1-23 by entering your zip code on Cookie Finder at buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com.