The smooth sounds and warm weather haven’t hit Syracuse just yet, but soon it will be time for Jazz Fest to invade the streets of the Salt City. News Channel 9’s Tim Fox is live at National Grid H-Q Auditorium to unveil the lineup for this year’s Jazz Fest.

The line up includes:

Gladys Knight

Herbie Hancock

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Spyro Gyra

Syracuse University Faculty Jazz Ensemble

Tower of Power

Tuba Skinny

For more information visit http://www.syracusejazzfest.com/. Starting June 21st in Downtown Syracuse, you don’t want to miss it!