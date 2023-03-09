The smooth sounds and warm weather haven’t hit Syracuse just yet, but soon it will be time for Jazz Fest to invade the streets of the Salt City. News Channel 9’s Tim Fox is live at National Grid H-Q Auditorium to unveil the lineup for this year’s Jazz Fest.
The line up includes:
- Gladys Knight
- Herbie Hancock
- Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
- Spyro Gyra
- Syracuse University Faculty Jazz Ensemble
- Tower of Power
- Tuba Skinny
For more information visit http://www.syracusejazzfest.com/. Starting June 21st in Downtown Syracuse, you don’t want to miss it!