(WSYR-TV) — The game of lacrosse has its origins with the Haudenosaunee, and later evolved into the game that so many people love in Central New York.

Beginning today at the Onondaga Nation Arena, players from the Haudenosaunee Community will battle for the Nations Cup.

The tournament teams are made up of all-Natives, representing their nations. But as Ron Cogan and Kent Lyons explained to Bridge Street, it’s more than just a lacrosse tournament, it’s a cultural event.

The 2023 Nations Cup begins today and runs through Sunday. For more information, and to get tickets, head to OnondagaArena.com.