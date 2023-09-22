(WSYR-TV) — The camping season might be approaching its final weeks here in Central New York, but that just means this is the time to find great savings for next season.

And the best place to do so is at the Fall NYS RV Show at the Fairgrounds.

Andrew Oliver of Oliver’s Campers joined Bridge Street live from the show to tell Steve and Iris what to expect. He even gave us some helpful tips as well.

The show is open today and tomorrow from 9am-7pm and then from 9am–5pm on Sunday. There is free admission and parking all three days.

For more info, head over to cnyrvshow.com.