(WSYR-TV) — Who says you can’t feel alive in the dead of winter? This weekend, the Winter Fair returns to the Fairgrounds for its fourth year. Steve Becker and Allen Laventure are the promoters of the Winter Fair and they share details on the festivities coming to Syracuse this weekend.

The Winter Fair will feature food, rides, entertainment, vendors, fireworks, ice sculptures and fun for the whole family.

The Winter Fair hours are below:

Friday, February 3 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Advanced sale tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors (65+) and teens (11-16) plus a small fee. Children 10 and under are free! You can also get free parking with advanced sale tickets.

At the box office, tickets are $7 adults and $5 for seniors (65+) and teens (11-16). Parking is free if you purchase your ticket at the box office up until 7 p.m.

Learn more and get tickets at NYSWinterFair.com.