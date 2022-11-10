(WSYR-TV) — The annual Holiday Shoppes is a three-day holiday marketplace known throughout Central New York as a big shopping destination, and it’s all part of the Junior League of Syracuse.

The league is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

The event will feature over 130 artisans and merchants, including local businesses and vendors from the Central New York area.

Times for the event are:

Friday, Nov. 11: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Purchase tickets in advance online by visiting jlsyracuse.org or go to your local Tops Friendly Markets or Price Chopper.

Veterans can get in for free on Veterans Day.

Tickets are $7.00 in advance and $8 at the door. The Junior League is also looking for new members.