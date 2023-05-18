(WSYR-TV) — The group behind the Paige’s Butterfly Run has turned what was a tragic event and made it a pillar of good in Central New York.

Chris Arnold, Paige’s father and PBR President/Race Director, joined Bridge Street Thursday with PBR Director of Development Jennifer Huntley.

Event day is Saturday June 3rd in downtown Syracuse (Hanley Federal Building)

5K race goes off at 9AM, 3K Run \ Walk at 10:15AM

Early bib pick up is at Fleet Feet in DeWitt on Thursday June 1st from noon until 6 PM

Free parking available

Virtual participation is available

For more info, head to PBRun.org/events/run