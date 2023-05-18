(WSYR-TV) — The group behind the Paige’s Butterfly Run has turned what was a tragic event and made it a pillar of good in Central New York.
Chris Arnold, Paige’s father and PBR President/Race Director, joined Bridge Street Thursday with PBR Director of Development Jennifer Huntley.
- Event day is Saturday June 3rd in downtown Syracuse (Hanley Federal Building)
- 5K race goes off at 9AM, 3K Run \ Walk at 10:15AM
- Early bib pick up is at Fleet Feet in DeWitt on Thursday June 1st from noon until 6 PM
- Free parking available
- Virtual participation is available
For more info, head to PBRun.org/events/run