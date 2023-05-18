(WSYR-TV) — The group behind the Paige’s Butterfly Run has turned what was a tragic event and made it a pillar of good in Central New York.

Chris Arnold, Paige’s father and PBR President/Race Director, joined Bridge Street Thursday with PBR Director of Development Jennifer Huntley.

  • Event day is Saturday June 3rd in downtown Syracuse (Hanley Federal Building)
  • 5K race goes off at 9AM, 3K Run \ Walk at 10:15AM
  • Early bib pick up is at Fleet Feet in DeWitt on Thursday June 1st from noon until 6 PM
  • Free parking available
  • Virtual participation is available

For more info, head to PBRun.org/events/run