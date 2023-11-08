(WSYR-TV) — If you’re in the process of doing your holiday shopping, clear your calendar this weekend. The Junior League of Syracuse is hosting its 28th annual Holiday Shoppes event at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Victoria Wejko, president of the Junior League of Syracuse, is spreading the word about the event.

Since their founding in 1920, The Junior League of Syracuse has been creating significant change in the Central New York community. The organization has become a recognized leader for developing and supporting collaborations that provide meaningful programs for women, children and families.

Their mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.

There will be a wide variety of specialty shops featured in the Horticulture building this weekend. In fact, many folks get their holiday shopping done at the event!

Shoppers’ admission to this year’s event will help the Junior League of Syracuse in its mission to collaborate with community partners and develop programs in Syracuse to address issues including food insecurity and literacy.

The 28th annual Holiday Shoppes in the Horticulture Building at the Fairgrounds are this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more and get tickets at JLSyracuse.org. You can also find them on Facebook.