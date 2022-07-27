(WSYR-TV) — Engines are revving for this year’s “Vettes at the Beach” car show at the beautiful Sylvan Beach of Oneida Lake.

The 29th annual event will showcase Corvettes, and it’s all for a good cause. Last year, the show raised $26,000 for 26 local charities here in Central New York. The Syracuse Corvette Club does around 80 events in a typical season, all of which raise funds for local charities and organizations.

If you are interested in showing off your own Corvette, there is a registration fee to partake in the car show, and all proceeds will be donated to charity.

Along with the collection of Corvettes, showgoers can expect raffles for prizes and baskets, an array of vendors, and food for the whole family. This year, over 500 Corvettes are expected at the show.

There is no admission fee for spectators, and families are encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit SyracuseCorvetteClub.com.