3 events to stay Glazed and Confused Thanksgiving week

Glazed and Confused is not just gearing up for a busy holiday season, they are celebrating two years in business. The artisan donut shop is hosting three events during the week of Thanksgiving including their anniversary.

Kicking it off, on Saturday, November 23rd, Glazed and Confused will celebrate their 2nd anniversary by giving back to the community with a big bash. From 7am to 2pm customers can pick up the shop’s famous dizzy pig donut for only $1 along with several other discounts on donuts. At the party the shop will give away t-shirts and offer a chance to win free donuts for year.

Then, on Wednesday, November 27th, Glazed and Confused will sell their Thanksgiving Eve box. This year’s dozen includes six Thanksgiving themed flavors like apple pie, pumpkin pie, and orange cranberry.

Owner Paul Valenti ensured the donuts will stay fresh for the holiday, “keep ’em room temp, don’t put them in the refrigerator and I promise you they’ll be great for the next day.”

Wrapping up the week, the only night all year the shop opens in the evening. Friday, November 29th Glazed and Confused will open from 5pm to 8:30pm for the Syracuse tree lighting ceremony in Clinton Square. Offering s’mores and peppermint mocha donuts. Valenti said lines will be long but not to get intimidated, because it will move fast.

Glazed and Confused is located at 211 North Clinton Street in Syracuse. Normal business hours are Tuesday through Friday from 7am to 2pm and open Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Visit GlazedSYR.com for more information.