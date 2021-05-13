3-Ingredient Thursday: Easy Apple Cobbler

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Apple pie is arguably one of America’s favorite desserts, in fact, so much so that it has its own national day. In honor of ‘National Apple Pie Day’ we’re spinning the all-American dessert into a three ingredient treat.

Easy Apple Cobbler

Ingredients:

1 tube Pillsbury original cinnamon rolls

21 ounce can apple pie filling

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375F. Grease a 2-quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
  2. Cut each cinnamon roll into 4 bite-sized pieces. In a mixing bowl, stir together the cut cinnamon rolls with the apple pie filling and ground cinnamon. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
  3. Bake the cobbler at 375F for 20-25 minutes until the top is golden brown and the rolls are cooked through. Remove from the oven and spread the frosting from the cinnamon roll package over the top. Serve warm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area