3-Ingredient Thursday: Easy Apple Cobbler

Apple pie is arguably one of America’s favorite desserts, in fact, so much so that it has its own national day. In honor of ‘National Apple Pie Day’ we’re spinning the all-American dessert into a three ingredient treat.
Easy Apple Cobbler
Ingredients:
1 tube Pillsbury original cinnamon rolls
21 ounce can apple pie filling
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375F. Grease a 2-quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
- Cut each cinnamon roll into 4 bite-sized pieces. In a mixing bowl, stir together the cut cinnamon rolls with the apple pie filling and ground cinnamon. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
- Bake the cobbler at 375F for 20-25 minutes until the top is golden brown and the rolls are cooked through. Remove from the oven and spread the frosting from the cinnamon roll package over the top. Serve warm.