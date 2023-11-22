(WSYR-TV) — One of Central New York’s great holiday traditions marks it’s 30th year, starting this weekend.

A Dickens Christmas was launched to bring folks to Skaneateles for holiday shopping and good cheer, and the project has been more successful than anyone could have imagined.

Hilary Fenner is with the Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce, Mark Ray is with presenting sponsor, Howard Hanna Real Estate, and Jim Greene and John Decker bring Charles Dickens and Ebenezer Scrooge to life every weekend for the next month. They all filled Bridge Street in on what to expect when visiting Skaneateles.

We were even blessed with a performance of “Oh, Christmas Tree” from the Wandering Carolers.

The 30th year of “A Dickens Christmas” starts Friday on the streets of Skaneateles and continues each Saturday and Sunday from noon-4pm through Christmas Eve.

You can find the complete schedule of related special events at: Skaneateles.com, under “calendar.”