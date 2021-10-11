30th Annual “Ms. Orange Fan Luncheon” Supports Make-A-Wish CNY

The popular ladies-only fundraising event to support Make-A-Wish Central New York is back and celebrating its 30th year.

On Sunday, October 24th, Coach Jim Boeheim and his wife Juli along with the Syracuse University Men’s Basketball program will join the local organization for the annual Ms. Orange Fan Luncheon. The event is Make-A-Wish Central New York’s bigger fundraiser and President and CEO Diane Kupperman says that it so much more than just a fundraiser.

“When you think about the kids that have been impacted, their families that have been impacted, … it’s just such a ripple effect and such a positive thing all the way around,” she says. “And it just shows the true work that we do in making wishes come true and how much people play a role in it and they themselves create hope for these kids.”

For the last three decades the luncheon has helped raise more than $1 million to support children and families with cancer and other critical illnesses. They’ve also helped grant more than 100 wishes in Central New York too.