(WSYR-TV) — Corvette lovers, listen up. Now may be the perfect time to win the car of your dreams.

It’s the 32nd annual Christian Brothers Academy Corvette Raffle to benefit the school and its students, and you can purchase tickets now.

Tickets are $10 for one, $20 for three or $50 for ten.

The drawing will be held Jan. 13 at Christian Brothers Academy. Learn more by visiting cbasyracuse.org.