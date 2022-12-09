(WSYR-TV) — We are at the midway point of one of the truly magical traditions of the holidays. This is the 37th year of the Festival of Trees & Light at the Everson Museum of Art in downtown Syracuse. Liz Herrick is the president of the Everson Members’ Council, which puts on the event each year.

This year’s festival features more live performances (vocal, dance, instrumental) and activities than ever, as well as displays of seasonal items and trees.

The Festival of Trees & Light continues through this Sunday and again next Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids twelve and under. Children three and under are free.

You can find the hours and entertainment schedule, and purchase tickets online at Everson.org.