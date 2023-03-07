(WSYR-TV) — Despite being less than 300 feet, the shortest St. Patrick’s Day in New York State is jammed full of excitement.

This Sunday at 10:00 a.m., the Ancient Order of Hibernians is putting on the 3rd annual parade and here to chat more about it is John Greer and Denise Sobus.

The parade kicks off a weeklong celebration of Irish heritage including a big day of activities (Mass, flag raising at Auburn City Hall), and then a full day of Irish music and Irish food at the AOH Club at 79 VanAnden Street in Auburn.