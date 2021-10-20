4-H of Oswego County Celebrates 100 Years

The Oswego 4H is celebrating a big milestone this year with 100 years of service.

While the mission behind 4-H is much more than farming and agriculture the club provides mentorship for youth and brings positive change to their lives. To mark the milestone, 4-H Team Coordinator, Oswego County Linda Brosch says they will be continuing the tradition of making a quilt to mark the centennial. Brosch mentions it will be done by the 2022 State Fair.

The informational education program is open to all youth ages 5-19. While being a part of 4H, participants will learn what it takes to lead and learn new skills.

To learn more about the 4H of Oswego County you can visit, ThatsCooperativeExtension.org or connect with them on Facebook.