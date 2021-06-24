Central New Yorkers are invited to ‘come on along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway’ as “42nd Street” takes The Rev Theatre Company Stage.

“42nd Street” is the first production for the local theatre company after nearly two years away from the stage due to COVID-19. The show celebrates the magic of Broadway, show biz, and so much more amid the great depression. Actors Christopher Carl and Jonalyn Saxer play Julian Marsh and Peggy Sawyer in the production and both agree that to be able to perform live in person is a dream come true.

The spectacular show features show-stopping hits including “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway” and of course “42nd Street.” Audiences are invited to embark on aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer’s story and her first big break in a Broadway show.

The exhilarating celebration of theatre, song, and dance is sure to entertain and it’s the perfect production to bring people back to the theatre.

“42nd Street” takes the stage at The Rev Theatre Company starting June 30th through July 28th. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit TheRevTheatre.com.