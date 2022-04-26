The 47th Annual Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Citywide Celebration will return to Auburn after being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The event is planned for May 15th with the theme bing ‘The Struggle Continues — Our Voice, Our Vote’

The Reverend Paris Price, pastor of the Harriet Tubman AME Zion Church, will be this year’s keynote speaker. The event will also feature live music and recitations of Dr. King’s writings by Auburn students.

As part of the event, the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior High School Scholarship is accepting applications and is open to Cayuga County high school seniors. Auburn students can apply via Google Classroom. Those outside of the city can contact Lisa Coward for application details at (315) 730-1868 or journeyimagery@aol.com

The 47th Annual celebration is planned for Sunday, May 15th at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Auburn at 4:30 p.m. To learn more, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/RevMLKJr.Celebration.