48th Annual LaFayette Apple Festival Returns

With the leaves changing and the weather getting cooler here in Central New York, the 48th LaFayette Apple Festival will take place on Columbus Day weekend, October 9th and 10th.

From a variety of apple-themed food to artists and crafters there’s a lot to see at the festival. Pam Brunet who is the Pie Contest Coordinator event says, “we’ll have more than 300 crafters.” Also, in addition to their apple pie contest, they’ll have a scarecrow contest.

“Every year two we also have a scarecrow contest so people can submit scarecrows to competition and those will be judged along with the pie competition.” – Pam Brunet

The festival will take place 9-6 pm Saturday, October 9th, and 9-5 pm on Sunday, October 10th. There’s also an apple pancake breakfast each day starting at seven. The festival grounds are on route 20. Admission is $6 for those ages 13 and older, and parking is free.

Learn more at LafayetteAppleFest.org.