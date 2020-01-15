4th Annual Women March In Seneca Falls

The Women March in Seneca Falls celebrates its fourth year by expanding! This year’s event will take place from Friday to Sunday.

Friday’s kickoff will feature a feminist marketplace with 30 vendors selling a variety of items. Opening ceremonies will start at 5:30pm with Diane & Michelle Shenandoah, who are Haudenosaunee Faith Keepers with a gathering reception to follow. At 8pm Holly Near, a legendary American feminist singer/songwriter and social change activist will perform.

Saturday’s events begin with the 4th annual Rally & March in Trinity Park at 12:30pm, with the march stepping of at 1:30pm. After the march at 4pm iconic activist rock trio, BETTY will perform.

And on Sunday to wrap up the ceremonies an Alice Paul bronze bust will be unveiled at the First Presbyterian Church at 1pm. Alice Paul was a suffragist, political activist and civic leader who worked towards equality for both men and women. Her words became the text of the Equal Rights Amendment, which is still not ratified for inclusion into the U.S. Constitution. This is followed by “An Epic Conversation” which is a moderated panel discussion tracing the legacy of women in leadership.

All events are open to the public. For a full description and schedule of events visit WomenMarchSenecaFalls.com