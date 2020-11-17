50th Annual Plowshares Craftsfair and Peace Festival Moving Online

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The Plowshares Craftsfair and Peace Festival is deemed as CNY’s premier multicultural craft fair.

Normally the craftfair hosts dozens of crafters selling their own unique one-of-a-kind gifts at Nottingham High School in Syracuse, this year it will look a little different. Now in it’s 50th year the festival is transitioning to a virtual approach due to the pandemic.

Starting Friday, November 20th The Plowshares Craftsfair website will go live. The fair will continue for ten weeks where you can find some terrific gift ideas, through the end of January.

For more information you can click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected