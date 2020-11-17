50th Annual Plowshares Craftsfair and Peace Festival Moving Online

The Plowshares Craftsfair and Peace Festival is deemed as CNY’s premier multicultural craft fair.

Normally the craftfair hosts dozens of crafters selling their own unique one-of-a-kind gifts at Nottingham High School in Syracuse, this year it will look a little different. Now in it’s 50th year the festival is transitioning to a virtual approach due to the pandemic.

Starting Friday, November 20th The Plowshares Craftsfair website will go live. The fair will continue for ten weeks where you can find some terrific gift ideas, through the end of January.

For more information you can click here.