SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Clinton Square will soon be packed again, just like it was for Taste of Syracuse last weekend, at the Syracuse Polish Festival from June 9 to June 11.

This year celebrates 67 years of the family-friendly festival bringing Polish culture, heritage and traditions to Central New York.

The festival goals is to, “provide a variety of entertainment, including the sounds of Polka, Pop/Jazz, Dance-Funk music along with beautiful folklore dance performances by the group ‘Lechowia Dancers’ from Canada,” stated the The Polish Scholarship Fund (PSF).

Festival goers can get a taste of Polish and American cuisine, Polish beer and explore Polish and American arts and crafts.

Many know about the popular polish dish, Pierogis, which is one of the main attractions at the event, with the the annual “Pierogi Eating Contest” and “Miss Polonia” presentation.

The pierogi eating contests for men and women will take place on Sunday, June 11, at 2:00 p.m. in the Festival stage arena and contestants will have three minutes to eat as many pierogi as they can to win $125.

The entry fee is $20.00, with checks payable to Polish Scholarship Fund, Inc. and those interested can register during the festival, Friday and Saturday until 10:00 p.m. in the PSF Tent.

The festival has lots of activities for kids and adults with a variety of hands-on arts and crafts and interactive games and inflatable activities for them, keeping the whole family busy.

The Festival isn’t only a fun time to celebrate Polish culture but to award the annual scholarships for talented students as well as honoring the “Pole of the Year” for the honoree who contributes to propagating and maintaining Polish culture in the Central New York community.

Those who want to make a donation to the Polish Scholarship Fund can donate here.

2023 Syracuse Polish Festival entertainment schedule

Friday, June 9

Noon Polish Flag Raising Ceremony at City Hall 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Joe Stanky and the Cadets 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Use Caution Band 7:30 p.m. “Pole of the Year” Award 8:00 p.m. Jacobs Band

Saturday, June 10

Noon – 1:00 p.m. Salt City Brass 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Tony’s Polka Band 2:30 p.m. Lechowia Dancers 3:00 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. John Stevens Polka Band 4:40 p.m. Lechowa Dancers 5:00 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. Those Idiots Band 6:20 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Scholarship Awards followed by Lechowia Dancers 6:45 p.m. Jeremy Bobak followed by Lechowia Dancers 8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Prime Time Horns Band

Sunday, June 11