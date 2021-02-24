6th Annual Pedaling 4 Paige Happening Virtual & In-Person

Now in their 6th year, Pedaling 4 Paige is still continuing amid the pandemic to raise funds for local pediatric cancer research and patient programs.

Founder of Paige’s Butterfly Run, Chris Arnold says this year’s event will be hybrid with both virtual and in-person programing. The in-person event will be taking place at on Sunday, March 20 at Elevate Fitness in DeWitt. Participants are required to wear a mask along with following social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.

Virtual participants will have a week to complete their 1-hour spin session on their own time from Sunday March 20th through Sunday March 27. Arnold says you can register as a team and spin together either in-person or virtually.

For more information and to register you can visit PBRun.org