6th Annual Pedaling 4 Paige Happening Virtual & In-Person

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Now in their 6th year, Pedaling 4 Paige is still continuing amid the pandemic to raise funds for local pediatric cancer research and patient programs.   

Founder of Paige’s Butterfly Run, Chris Arnold says this year’s event will be hybrid with both virtual and in-person programing.  The in-person event will be taking place at on Sunday, March 20 at Elevate Fitness in DeWitt.  Participants are required to wear a mask along with following social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.   

Virtual participants will have a week to complete their 1-hour spin session on their own time from Sunday March 20th through Sunday March 27. Arnold says you can register as a team and spin together either in-person or virtually.   

For more information and to register you can visit PBRun.org 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected