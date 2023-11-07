(WSYR-TV) — It’s Election Day, and that means the restarting of a grand tradition on the northside of Syracuse.

The Spaghetti Supper at the Cathedral Academy at Our Lady of Pompei on north McBride Street is keeping everyone well-fed as they go out to vote.

The supper lasts from 11:30 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. tonight. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-10, and free for those under age 5.

Take-out and delivery is available. The cost is $12 for a single meal, $60 for a half tray (feeds 6) and $120 for a full tray (feeds 15). To place a takeout or delivery order, call 315-422-8548. Take-out and delivery includes pasta, sauce, meatballs, salad, dressing, bread and dessert.

Learn more at ourladyofpompei-stpeters.org.