Enjoy a celebration of local musicians with the return of the Salt City Waltz.

For the seventh year, The Salt City Waltz, will pay tribute to The Band. You can enjoy a night of music on Saturday, November 13 at the Del Lago Resort and Casino. It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Vine Theater. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

For tickets and more information, click the Entertainment tab at delLagoResort.com