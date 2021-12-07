80 Years After The Attack On Pearl Harbor

December 7, 1941, is a date that will live in infamy.

It has been 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor and among the thousands of servicemen who lost their lives that day— was a Syracuse native, Alfred Wells, whose body was unidentified. Wells was killed in action on the U.S.S. Oklahoma BB 37. In total there were 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 wounded.

After 75 years, with the help of forensic genealogy and DNA, the body of Alfred F. Wells was identified. His body was returned to Syracuse and was laid to rest in Onondaga County Veterans Cemetery on Onondaga Hill.

