8,000 Local Students To See Syracuse Stage’s Backstory, ‘So Journey to the Truth’

Once again Central New York students will step back in time to for an interactive classroom experience and creative history lesson from actors in residence with Syracuse Stage’s education program, Backstory.

This year’s lesson is inspired by Robert Shetterly’s series of portraits of Americans Who Tell the Truth. Shetterley, a self taught artist, said his inspiration behind the work came from people who made him feel good about his country.



“In the wake of 9/11 when our government started the propaganda to attack Iraq, I felt totally alienated from this country,” Shetterley said. “And I needed to reground myself in someway.”

He decided to reground himself through art and surrounding himself with people like, Walt Whitman, Jane Adams, Sojourner Truth, and Susan B. Anthony.



Nambi E. Kelley and Daniel Carlton then turned Shetterley’s art into theater. The art even inspired Kelley in new ways. “His work has introduced me to his heros, and now I have new heros,” Kelley said.



The play will be presented to 8,000 middle and high school students around Central New York.

Carlton said there is an important message to takeaway from this play. “The word truth is thrown around so much,” Carlton said. “Young people need a young person that they are following through a journey who’s also trying to find the truth.”



The public will have an opportunity to see the performance on Saturday, March 28th at 10 a.m. For more information on the play, backstory or the upcoming performance visit https://syracusestage.org/backstory.php