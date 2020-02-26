8th Annual Rockin’ The Redhouse Battle Of The Corporate Bands

The Redhouse is getting ready to rock their 8th annual battle of the corporate bands competition. Employees from different companies around Central New York get together to make music and entertain over 1,000 audience members. “It’s the best music you’re going to hear for 10 bucks,” said Bill Hider, the event’s co-chair and the Redhouse’s past president.

The band Defense Mechanism will be back to defend their title against a few returning groups and a few new ones too!

Michael Featherstone, event co-chair, said people want to win this. The first-place winner gets the choice to perform at the Redhouse with their band or a six-hour recording chance with Subcat Studios. But really everyone who participates wins because all proceeds benefit The Redhouse Arts Center.

The 8th annual Rockin’ The Redhouse is Friday, February 28th at the Landmark Theater. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The music kicks off at 7 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, call (315) 362-2785 or visit TheRedhouse.org.

