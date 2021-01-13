93Q To Host ‘Five First Dates’

Looking for love in 2021 in the midst of a global pandemic can be tough but 93Q Hosts Ted and Amy want to help.

The long-time radio duo is on a mission to once again help singles find love in Central New York. This year, the popular dating event will feature five different couples, each on their own virtual date. All ages, genders and gender preferences are welcome and you must be 18 or older to enter.

A distinguished panel of love judges will line up five virtual dates with five different couples. Each date will be assigned and the couple will each receive Palladino’s Cicero Pizza to enjoy as they get to know each other virtually.

Once all five couples have gone on their virtual date, listeners will vote for the most compatible date and that couple will receive a $100 gift card to Nesticos Restaurant in North Syracuse.

If you’re single and looking for love, email amy@93Q.com your picture, name, address, phone number and date of birth and tell them a little about yourself and what you’re looking for in a perfect first date.Entries must be submitted by 11:59 pm on January 24th.