The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center invites you to tailgate with some of the best restaurants in CNY– and it’s all for kids.

Their ninth annual event will be happening Thursday, October 21st at the SRC arena at OCC. You can enjoy a sampling from 12 restaurants and 10 breweries from around the area. Attendees are then able to vote for their favorite and the winners will be announced at the end of the night.

While last year’s event was virtual, they are excited to host it in person and continue the event for 2021. Executive Director, Colleen Merced says “It’s extremely important, these funds go back into the services that we provide.”

You can enjoy a silent auction, raffles, and more during the 9th Annual Kickoff 4 Kids is happening Thursday, October 21st from 5:30-9 pm at the SRC arena at OCC.

To learn more you can text “Kickoff4Kids21” to 76278 or visit McMahonRyan.org.