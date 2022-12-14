(WSYR-TV) — A thousand children lined up on the stairs of the courthouse in downtown Syracuse singing Christmas Carols when they had the first tree lighting.

Find out more as Tim Fox and Steve Infanto talk with Bob Searing, Curator of History with the Onondaga Historical Association about the first tree lighting in St. Mary Circle.

As years went on, the tree began getting bigger and bigger. Searing talks about the movement of the date of the lighting, and how much it has grown since its first lighting back in 1913.