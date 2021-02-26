A Birthday Surprise For Steve Infanti

Colgate University has made some changes to their dining menu to feature more inclusive dining options for students.

Damian Price, Campus Executive Chef tells us that the Colgate student body has been advocating for more dining options regarding plant-based options. Recently, the university held its first ever plant-based food takeover event, “Root for You”, at Frank Dining Hall. Price mentions that “the feedback has been phenomenal.” Colgate appreciates working alongside the students for feedback and suggestions regarding the new menu.