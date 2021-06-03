A Brownie and Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe With A Healthy Twist

Holistic Nutrition Coach Gabriella Rosetti-Hughes is serving up a sweet treat with a twist. It’s called a ‘brookie.’ It’s a cross between a brownie and a chocolate chip cookie and you’ll never guess what’s mixed inside.

Once again, Gabriella’s recipe comes with a fun hack. She says that swapping in black beans not only adds extra nutrition and fiber but you can’t even taste them. The ‘brookie’ is gluten and dairy free and satisfies the sweet tooth of both brownie and chocolate chip cookie lovers. It’s also kid friendly and approved, she says.

To see more fun recipes from Gabriella, visit her online at GlowingHealthyNutrition.com. For the complete ‘brookie’ recipe click here.