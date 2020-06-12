A Chill That Rejuvenates Your Body: Whole Body Cryotherapy

The Recovery Lounge is offering a really “cool” service to people in Central New York.

“Whole Body Cryotherapy is when you enter a chamber and it goes down to temperatures up to negative 200 degrees and there are many health benefits to that” says Matt Spack, who owns the facility in Fayetteville.

Some of those benefits may include:

Pain relief and muscle healing

Weight loss

Reduced inflammation

Preventing dementia

Preventing and treating cancer

Reducing anxiety and depression

Improving symptoms of eczema

Treating migraine headaches

Treating arthritis

Anti-aging

Lyme Disease, MS, and Fibromyalgia

The Recovery Lounge is located at 311 Towne Drive in Fayetteville, on the back side of Target.

