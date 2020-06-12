Live Now
City of Syracuse briefing on COVID-19, impacts on city services, protests and police

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

A Chill That Rejuvenates Your Body: Whole Body Cryotherapy

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The Recovery Lounge is offering a really “cool” service to people in Central New York.

“Whole Body Cryotherapy is when you enter a chamber and it goes down to temperatures up to negative 200 degrees and there are many health benefits to that” says Matt Spack, who owns the facility in Fayetteville.

Some of those benefits may include:

  • Pain relief and muscle healing
  • Weight loss
  • Reduced inflammation
  • Preventing dementia
  • Preventing and treating cancer
  • Reducing anxiety and depression
  • Improving symptoms of eczema
  • Treating migraine headaches
  • Treating arthritis
  • Anti-aging
  • Lyme Disease, MS, and Fibromyalgia

The Recovery Lounge is located at 311 Towne Drive in Fayetteville, on the back side of Target.

Currently, they are offering two specials for their Cryotherapy treatment: buy one, get one free for individual treatments, or $50 off their monthly treatment package. Use code “Bridge Street” for both deals.

Click here to visit The Recovery Lounge’s website or you can call them at (315) 632-6000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected