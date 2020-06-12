A Chill That Rejuvenates Your Body: Whole Body Cryotherapy

The Recovery Lounge is offering a really “cool” service to people in Central New York.
“Whole Body Cryotherapy is when you enter a chamber and it goes down to temperatures up to negative 200 degrees and there are many health benefits to that” says Matt Spack, who owns the facility in Fayetteville.
Some of those benefits may include:
- Pain relief and muscle healing
- Weight loss
- Reduced inflammation
- Preventing dementia
- Preventing and treating cancer
- Reducing anxiety and depression
- Improving symptoms of eczema
- Treating migraine headaches
- Treating arthritis
- Anti-aging
- Lyme Disease, MS, and Fibromyalgia
The Recovery Lounge is located at 311 Towne Drive in Fayetteville, on the back side of Target.
Currently, they are offering two specials for their Cryotherapy treatment: buy one, get one free for individual treatments, or $50 off their monthly treatment package. Use code “Bridge Street” for both deals.
Click here to visit The Recovery Lounge’s website or you can call them at (315) 632-6000.
