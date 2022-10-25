(WSYR-TV) — “A Chorus Line” started as a simple look inside the world of theatre. It ended up the longest-running show on Broadway when it closed. It’s still among the most popular.

It’s the show the Baldwinsville Theatre Guild has chosen to mark their 80th anniversary. Stephfond Brunson plays Zach in the show. Kathryn Woods is the producer.

You can catch the show this Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and this Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The shows will be at C.W. Baker High School Auditorium in Baldwinsville.

To learn more and get tickets, visit BaldwinsvilleTheatreGuild.org or call 315-877-8465.